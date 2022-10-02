GP, EdTech collaborates to promote digital learning

Grameenphone has recently collaborated with Shikho – an EdTech venture in Bangladesh, to promote digital learning.

Through this partnership, the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, will host an array of educational content prepared by Shikho on its flagship app MyGP.

MyGP users can now avail of the 70-learning video content directly from the app's learning section for free.

The in-depth discussions, along with exciting, animated features in the videos, will help students' better ideas on SSC and HSC preparation, career readiness, resume and CV writing, professional communication, and many other aspects.

Shikho began its journey in 2019. The platform has recently raised over $5.3 million in global funding by showcasing immense growth potential via unique learning content, animated and interactive lessons, valuable courses, and effective tests. MyGP users can avail of certain Shikho courses for free and use those to upskill and learn directly from the app without leaving the GP ecosystem.

Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, Grameenphone, said, "Grameenphone has been actively working with a youth-first approach to digitally enable the future generation and create economic opportunities for all. Accelerating digital learning, upskilling, and reskilling using the power of digital connectivity is imperative for transforming the youth dividend into future drivers of economic progress and achieving our vision of 'Connecting People to What Matters Most."

Shahir Chowdhury, CEO of Shikho, said, "We started our journey to revolutionise learning in Bangladesh by building a hyper-localised digital learning ecosystem. We are working to make quality education accessible to every corner of Bangladesh,".

The importance of digitalisation and tech-enabled blended learning remains paramount with the pandemic and intermittent school closures. Bangladesh is poised for a revolution in education technology in the coming years with the application of digital technology to transform education delivery and provide a new form of convenient and affordable learning architecture.