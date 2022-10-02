GP, EdTech collaborates to promote digital learning

Corporates

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

GP, EdTech collaborates to promote digital learning

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone has recently collaborated with Shikho – an EdTech venture in Bangladesh, to promote digital learning. 

Through this partnership, the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, will host an array of educational content prepared by Shikho on its flagship app MyGP.  

MyGP users can now avail of the 70-learning video content directly from the app's learning section for free.

The in-depth discussions, along with exciting, animated features in the videos, will help students' better ideas on SSC and HSC preparation, career readiness, resume and CV writing, professional communication, and many other aspects.  

Shikho began its journey in 2019. The platform has recently raised over $5.3 million in global funding by showcasing immense growth potential via unique learning content, animated and interactive lessons, valuable courses, and effective tests. MyGP users can avail of certain Shikho courses for free and use those to upskill and learn directly from the app without leaving the GP ecosystem.  

Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, Grameenphone, said, "Grameenphone has been actively working with a youth-first approach to digitally enable the future generation and create economic opportunities for all. Accelerating digital learning, upskilling, and reskilling using the power of digital connectivity is imperative for transforming the youth dividend into future drivers of economic progress and achieving our vision of 'Connecting People to What Matters Most." 

Shahir Chowdhury, CEO of Shikho, said, "We started our journey to revolutionise learning in Bangladesh by building a hyper-localised digital learning ecosystem. We are working to make quality education accessible to every corner of Bangladesh,".    

The importance of digitalisation and tech-enabled blended learning remains paramount with the pandemic and intermittent school closures. Bangladesh is poised for a revolution in education technology in the coming years with the application of digital technology to transform education delivery and provide a new form of convenient and affordable learning architecture. 

Bangladesh

Grameenphone / Edtech / shikho

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

9h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

11h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

45m | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

2h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

2h | Videos
Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets