Dhaka-GCC discusses forming joint action plan for cooperation in first official meeting

A delegation of senior Bangladeshi diplomats, led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, has held the first official meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) today (7 May).

The meeting discussed the draft joint action plan for cooperation in security, trade and investment, agriculture and food security, climate change and environmental protection and cultural cooperation within the next five years, reads a foreign ministry press statement.

"The meeting was held at the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. The Bangladesh delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the GCC delegation was led by the organisation's Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Negotiations Abdul Aziz Abu Hamad Aluwaisheg," stated the ministry.

At the meeting, Foreign Secretary Momen presented specific proposals on behalf of Bangladesh on food security, cooperation in agriculture, removal of trade and investment barriers, climate change and environmental protection.

The proposals include forming a technical committee to advance discussions in the areas of contract agricultural production, free trade agreements, inclusion of the private sector in investment, and cooperation in renewable energy.

The draft action plan discussed in the meeting will be presented later for finalisation at the foreign ministry level meeting.

Regarding the discussion, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "Bangladesh always supports peace and stability in the Middle East. Because stability of the Middle East is very important in the global context.

He also said, "About 50 lakh Bangladeshi expatriates live in the GCC region, who continue to make important contributions to the economy of Bangladesh and the host country."

In addition, senior officials from GCC member states participated in the meeting.

Tuesday's meeting discussed the Palestine-Israel situation, regional peace and stability, transportation security in the Red Sea, the Rohingya crisis, dealing with the negative effects of the Ukraine-Russia war, countering terrorism and extremism, and cyber security.

According to the foreign ministry press statement, the GCC has responded positively to the proposals made by Bangladesh.

Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the initiation of regular ministerial dialogue with the GCC on 18 November 2022.

The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, also known as the Gulf Cooperation Council, is a regional, intergovernmental, political, and economic union comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.