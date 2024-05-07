Dhaka-GCC discusses forming joint action plan for cooperation in first official meeting

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 10:43 pm

Related News

Dhaka-GCC discusses forming joint action plan for cooperation in first official meeting

The meeting discussed the draft joint action plan for cooperation in security, trade and investment, agriculture and food security, climate change and environmental protection and cultural cooperation within the next five years, reads a foreign ministry press statement.

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 10:43 pm
Foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 16, 2021. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 16, 2021. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

A delegation of senior Bangladeshi diplomats, led by  Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, has held the first official meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) today (7 May).

The meeting discussed the draft joint action plan for cooperation in security, trade and investment, agriculture and food security, climate change and environmental protection and cultural cooperation within the next five years, reads a foreign ministry press statement.

"The meeting was held at the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. The Bangladesh delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the GCC delegation was led by the organisation's Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Negotiations Abdul Aziz Abu Hamad Aluwaisheg," stated the ministry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the meeting, Foreign Secretary Momen presented specific proposals on behalf of Bangladesh on food security, cooperation in agriculture, removal of trade and investment barriers, climate change and environmental protection.

The proposals include forming a technical committee to advance discussions in the areas of contract agricultural production, free trade agreements, inclusion of the private sector in investment, and cooperation in renewable energy. 

The draft action plan discussed in the meeting will be presented later for finalisation at the foreign ministry level meeting.

Regarding the discussion, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "Bangladesh always supports peace and stability in the Middle East. Because stability of the Middle East is very important in the global context.

He also said, "About 50 lakh Bangladeshi expatriates live in the GCC region, who continue to make important contributions to the economy of Bangladesh and the host country."

In addition, senior officials from GCC member states participated in the meeting.

Tuesday's meeting discussed the Palestine-Israel situation, regional peace and stability, transportation security in the Red Sea, the Rohingya crisis, dealing with the negative effects of the Ukraine-Russia war, countering terrorism and extremism, and cyber security.

According to the foreign ministry press statement, the GCC has responded positively to the proposals made by Bangladesh. 

Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the initiation of regular ministerial dialogue with the GCC on 18 November 2022.

The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, also known as the Gulf Cooperation Council, is a regional, intergovernmental, political, and economic union comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Top News

Bangladesh / GCC / meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

9h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

9h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

13h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This is a route for the athletes of the future

This is a route for the athletes of the future

1h | Videos
Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

3h | Videos
The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

2h | Videos
How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

5h | Videos