Genex Infosys wins Best Employer Brand Award 2021

Corporates

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 06:45 pm

Related News

Genex Infosys wins Best Employer Brand Award 2021

The company won the award under the “Operational Excellence and Quality in the BPO Industry” category at a virtual event held on October 7

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
Genex Infosys wins Best Employer Brand Award 2021
Genex Infosys, a leading IT company in Bangladesh, has been awarded the prestigious "Best Employer Brand Award 2021."
 
The company won the award under the "Operational Excellence and Quality in the BPO Industry" category at a virtual event held on October 7.
 
The award was presented by the World HRD Congress, a global employer branding institute that brings industry professionals together from over 133 countries.
 
The company's Vice-President Vaibhav Kapoor and Head of L&D and PR Mohammad Mostofa Jaman received the award on behalf of Genex Infosys.
 
Addressing the event, Vaibhav Kapoor said, "This year's award reinforces our contribution to operational excellence and setting global standards in Bangladesh's BPO Industry."
Mohammad Mostofa Jaman echoed Vaibhav.
 
He said, "We are proud of our team for delivering the highest quality services to our customers.
 
"Even during the pandemic, we came together as a team and provided uninterrupted services with utmost diligence and dedication."
 
Established in 2012, Genex Infosys is the first publicly listed company in the country's Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) sector.

Best Employer Brand Award / Genex Infosys

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally