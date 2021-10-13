Genex Infosys wins Best Employer Brand Award 2021

Genex Infosys, a leading IT company in Bangladesh, has been awarded the prestigious "Best Employer Brand Award 2021."



The company won the award under the "Operational Excellence and Quality in the BPO Industry" category at a virtual event held on October 7.

The award was presented by the World HRD Congress, a global employer branding institute that brings industry professionals together from over 133 countries.

The company's Vice-President Vaibhav Kapoor and Head of L&D and PR Mohammad Mostofa Jaman received the award on behalf of Genex Infosys.

Addressing the event, Vaibhav Kapoor said, "This year's award reinforces our contribution to operational excellence and setting global standards in Bangladesh's BPO Industry."

Mohammad Mostofa Jaman echoed Vaibhav.

He said, "We are proud of our team for delivering the highest quality services to our customers.

"Even during the pandemic, we came together as a team and provided uninterrupted services with utmost diligence and dedication."

Established in 2012, Genex Infosys is the first publicly listed company in the country's Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) sector.