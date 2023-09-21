Genex Infosys Ltd receives prestigious recognition from UiPath for excellence in technology solutions

Corporates

Press Release
21 September, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 03:47 pm

Related News

Genex Infosys Ltd receives prestigious recognition from UiPath for excellence in technology solutions

Press Release
21 September, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 03:47 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Genex Infosys Limited, a leading IT solutions provider in Bangladesh, has been honored with the "Principal Recognition Award" from its esteemed technology partner, UiPath at the recently held; EGUARDIAN Annual Partner Conference – "Click 2023" Sri Lanka.

This award is a testament to Genex Infosys's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative RPA technology solutions to its clients across diverse industries in the country.

Shahjalal Uddin, MD (Acting)and CEO of Genex Infosys Limited, said, "Undoubtedly, this recognition is yet another significant milestone for Genex Infosys. This achievement will serve as an inspiring catalyst, motivating us to continue assisting our clients in becoming future-ready to thrive in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution." 

Abu Taiyab, chief operating officer (COO) of Genex Infosys Limited, expressed, "We are truly delighted to receive this prestigious award from UiPath. This recognition reinforces our dedication to delivering cutting-edge RPA solutions to clients, across industries like BFSI, government, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, retail, and telecom to excel in the digital era." 

Genex Infosys Limited has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, making it a leading force in the IT industry in Bangladesh. This award from UiPath further solidifies the company's reputation as a pioneer in delivering transformative technology solutions to businesses across various sectors. 

 

Genex Infosys / recognition / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mountain gorillas are vulnerable species, only found in the willderness. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Against all odds: My encounters with mountain gorillas in Rwanda

3h | Earth
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quiet afterglow of Dhaka's overhead water tanks

8h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

3h | TBS Economy
Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

4h | TBS Stories
Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

4h | TBS SPORTS
Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

6h | TBS World