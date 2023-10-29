ICT Division partners with Genex to train women in technology

The ICT Division has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the local technology service provider Genex Infosys Ltd to train women under the "Her Power Project" aiming at empowering women through skill development in the field of technology. 

The project will offer technology training and guidance to women in various districts across the country, ensuring their workplace readiness and expertise, said a press release.

The "Her Power Project," an initiative of the ICT Division, is set to have a nationwide impact on women's technological education, with Genex focusing on the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. 

Genex will collaborate with Hello World Communication and Times ASL Call Centre Ltd to assist in the training programmes.

The MoU was signed by Raihana Islam, director of the "Her Power Project," and Shahjalal Uddin, CEO and acting managing director of Genex Infosys Ltd, at the National Science and Technology Complex in the capital's Agargaon recently.  

Genex's Chief Services Officer, Vaibhav Kapoor, Head of Partnership and PR, Mohammad Mostofa Jaman and Managing Director of Times ASL Call Centre Ltd, FS Huma Khair Mannan were present on the occasion. 

Rayhana Islam said, "The project aims to empower women through technology education, enabling them to be self-reliant and entrepreneurial in their tech skills."

So far 25,125 women will be given training in ICT skill development across four categories, she added. 

Rayhana also emphasised that various programmes are in place to further nurture women's professional and entrepreneurial skills after training.

Shahjalal Uddin, CEO and acting managing director of Genex Infosys, said, "The agreement is a significant milestone for Genex Infosys in its journey towards women's empowerment." 

"We believe this type of technological training will always keep women ahead in the workplace. We are ready to work in collaboration with the government to contribute to a technologically advanced Bangladesh in the near future," he added.

