Finance and Banking Department of BUP and ICAB sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Business Administration in Finance and Banking of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) in a ceremony at Bijoy Auditorium of BUP.

The aim of this MoU was to fasten the ongoing career planning and development of BUP students and boost the status of corporate linkage with BUP through collaborative initiatives, reads a press release.

BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD was present as the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony. Md Shahadat Hossain FCA, president, ICAB and Dr Jannatul Ferdous, chairman, Department of Business Administration in Finance and Banking, BUP signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the MoU signing ceremony.



Among others, BUP Pro-VC Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, Dean of Faculty of Business Studies (FBS), BUP Brig Gen Md Moazzem Hossain, BGBM (BAR), PhD, high officials, Teachers, Students, and Senior Officials of ICAB were also present in the programme.