FBCCI, VCPEAB to develop Startup Ecosystem

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
FBCCI, VCPEAB to develop Startup Ecosystem

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) will work together to develop startups and attract local and foreign venture capital investment. 

The move came up when a six-member delegation led by VCPEAB President and General Partner of Pegasus Tech Ventures Shameem Ahsan recently attended a meeting with FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at FBCCI office in the capital, reads a press release. 

FBCCI President said the organisations will work together to ensure sustainable development of venture capital and private equity investment for startups and for the greater good of the country's economy and for the development of this sector. 

"We will take up the importance of start-ups and venture capital to the highest level of government and will help to create young entrepreneur friendly policies." he added.

VCPEAB President Shameem Ahsan said, "We are working relentlessly to attract foreign investment by helping to create an investment-friendly environment for local startups. In addition, FBCCI and VCPEAB will work together to provide policy support to startups, build infrastructure and develop skilled manpower for this industry."

The startup will be able to create an ecosystem that will contribute up to 2% to Bangladesh's GDP and create 1.5 million jobs by 2025, he added. 

FBCCI Vice-Presidents Habib Ullah Dawn and Amin Helaly, BD Venture Ltd Managing Director Shafiqul Azam, Constellation Asset Management Ltd Chief Innovation Officer Tanveer Ali, Athena Venture Limited Founder Mahbu H Mazumder, Anchorless Bangladesh CEO Rahat Islam and Athena Venture Ltd CEO Gaffar Dhali were also present at the discussion.

