Factory inspection department inspects EPZ for first time

Corporates

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:34 pm

Factory inspection department inspects EPZ for first time

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), for the first time, has inspected factories under the jurisdiction of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

Inspector General (IG) of the DIFE Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed inspected two local factories and two foreign factories at Uttara EPZ situated at Syedpur in Nilphamari district on October 14 and 16.

Ever since the government brought the EPZ-listed factories within the purview of the DIFE under the labour law, the DIFE started its first-ever inspection on October 14 with the Section Seven International Limited and Mazen (Bangladesh) Industries Limited, said the press release.

Later on Saturday, the IG of DIFE inspected Deshbandhu Textile Mills Limited and Ventura Leatherware Mfy (BD) Limited.

During his visit to EPZ, he exchanged views with the managing authorities of the factories and visited EPZ's medical centres, security barracks, schools and colleges.

EPZ started its operation for the first time in Bangladesh back in 1983. Since then, it has not been possible to inspect EPZ-listed factories officially through the DIFE. 

With the earnest cooperation of the EPZ authorities, DIFE executed the first-ever inspection successfully.
 

