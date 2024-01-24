Exim Bank signs investment agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Exim Bank has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank to provide investment facilities in environment-friendly projects through Bangladesh Bank's refinancing scheme of Tk400 crore.

The signing ceremony was held at Bangladesh Bank's head office in Dhaka on Wednesday (24 January), reads a press release.

Exim Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Bangladesh Bank Sustainable Finance Department Director Chowdhury Liaquat Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.