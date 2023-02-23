Exim Bank hols Business Development Conference 2023 in Ctg

23 February, 2023, 05:20 pm
Exim Bank organised a business development conference with the participation of all branch managers, executives and officers of all categories of the bank's Chattogram zone.

The conference was held at Hotel Agrabad of the port city on 17 February, reads a press release.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present at the event as the chief guest. 

Presided over by the bank's Additional Deputy Managing Director Dr SM Abu Zaker, the event was also attended by Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jasim Uddin Bhunya and Additional Deputy Managing Director Sheikh Moin Uddin.

Sanjeev Chatterjee, Senior Vice President and Head, Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the bank was also present at this time.

All branch managers and sub-branch incharges of Chattogram region of Exim Bank were also present in the conference.

In the speech of the chief guest, the managing director of the bank Mohammad Firoz Hossain discussed the overall activities, business prospects and challenges of the bank.

He provides clear guidance on how to achieve the desired results in the current situation.

