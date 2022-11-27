Event on sustainable supply chain transform strategy held

The Supply Chain Street (TSCS) and ZNRF University of Management Sciences (ZUMS) jointly organised an event on supply chain transform strategy for sustainability at the ZUMS campus in Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka.

The event, held on 25 November, was presented by the Alliance of Supply Chain Professionals in Bangladesh - ASCPB, reads a press release.

Honorable Vice-Chancellor of ZNRF University of Management Sciences (ZUMS)Professor Dr M Zubaidur Rahman was present in the event as a chief guest while Mohammad Ashraful Islam Khan, President, TSCS & ASCPB presided over the event.

Australia's Central Queensland University International Business & Strategy Professor Quamrul Alam, Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Cluster at Reckitt Benckiser Supply Director Mohammed Zia Uddin, TREDX Chief Business Officer Abdul Mabud (Tushar), and country's prominent supply chain leaders, as well as distinguished faculties of the university, have enlightened the event with their presence. ASCPB members, supply chain practitioners, learners, enthusiasts, and students were also present there.

Mohammad Mamun Chowdhury, Chief Editor & Head of the Magazine, introduced the event title. Invited speakers addressed industry revolution 4.0, future readiness for the supply chain, current global crisis, supply chain networking & collaboration, career guidance in the supply chain, and academician-practitioner collaboration. There was a round table discussion and a Q&A session, also followed by our casual supply chain adda and group dinner.

Teachers & students of ZNRF university shared their education system, especially for BBA, MBA programs in SCM & some collaborative program plans with TSCS. The Vice-Chancellor of ZNRF University thanked TSCS for their contribution to the supply chain. He also announced the launching of the official website of TSCS at the event.

At the end of the event, the president of TSCS, Mr. Ashraf told that TSCS is fostering the advancement of end-to-end supply chain management through transforming knowledge, innovative research, and systems development, and creating value for customers, members, and organizations. TSCSintends to provide leadership through education, networking, knowledge sharing, and the transfer of best practices across the supply chain sector& thanked all participants.

Tradex is the fintech partner of the event. Corporate partners are NAAFCO & INTEGRITY. The supply chain technology partner is DROPSHEP and the media partner is The Business Standard.