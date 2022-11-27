Event on sustainable supply chain transform strategy held

Corporates

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 12:36 pm

Related News

Event on sustainable supply chain transform strategy held

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 12:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Supply Chain Street (TSCS) and ZNRF University of Management Sciences (ZUMS) jointly organised an event on supply chain transform strategy for sustainability at the ZUMS campus in Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka.

The event, held on 25 November, was presented by the Alliance of Supply Chain Professionals in Bangladesh - ASCPB, reads a press release.

Honorable Vice-Chancellor of ZNRF University of Management Sciences (ZUMS)Professor Dr M Zubaidur Rahman was present in the event as a chief guest while Mohammad Ashraful Islam Khan, President, TSCS & ASCPB presided over the event.

Australia's Central Queensland University International Business & Strategy Professor Quamrul Alam, Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Cluster at Reckitt Benckiser Supply Director Mohammed Zia Uddin, TREDX Chief Business Officer Abdul Mabud (Tushar), and country's prominent supply chain leaders, as well as distinguished faculties of the university, have enlightened the event with their presence. ASCPB members, supply chain practitioners, learners, enthusiasts, and students were also present there.

Mohammad Mamun Chowdhury, Chief Editor & Head of the Magazine, introduced the event title. Invited speakers addressed industry revolution 4.0, future readiness for the supply chain, current global crisis, supply chain networking & collaboration, career guidance in the supply chain, and academician-practitioner collaboration. There was a round table discussion and a Q&A session, also followed by our casual supply chain adda and group dinner.

Teachers & students of ZNRF university shared their education system, especially for BBA, MBA programs in SCM & some collaborative program plans with TSCS. The Vice-Chancellor of ZNRF University thanked TSCS for their contribution to the supply chain. He also announced the launching of the official website of TSCS at the event.

At the end of the event, the president of TSCS, Mr. Ashraf told that TSCS is fostering the advancement of end-to-end supply chain management through transforming knowledge, innovative research, and systems development, and creating value for customers, members, and organizations. TSCSintends to provide leadership through education, networking, knowledge sharing, and the transfer of best practices across the supply chain sector& thanked all participants. 

Tradex is the fintech partner of the event. Corporate partners are NAAFCO & INTEGRITY. The supply chain technology partner is DROPSHEP and the media partner is The Business Standard.

The Supply Chain Street / ZNRF University of Management Sciences (ZUMS) / Supply Chain Management / supply chain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

46m | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

16h | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

17h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

18h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court