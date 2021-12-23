Ensure safety to enable girls to enjoy their full potentials: Experts

Security and safety of women and girls need to be ensured to help them achieve their full potential and live lives free from any obstacle or fear, said experts and youth activists in a dialogue on Thursday.

They also urged to stop victim blaming and blame the perpetrators instead during the Intergenerational Dialogue titled "Challenging Fear of Violence: Understanding the Legal Framework" organised by the international development organisation Plan International Bangladesh.

Patriarchy remains at the very deep root in our society, starting from our families as we see from the analysis, said Professor Dr Shahnaz Huda, Professor of Law at the University of Dhaka.

The analysis was conducted by Dr Shahnaz and commissioned by Plan International Bangladesh.

In her analysis, Shahnaz mentioned, girls often miss out on utilizing their full potential due to fear of violence. Ongoing incidents of different types of violence are the core reasons behind it. This fear results in depression.

She said, in this analysis, we have found a number of law and guidelines. Law protects citizens' rights but accessibility remains a challenge for women and young girls. Culture of impunity is another obstacle which creates fear. Raising awareness about rights, ensuring implementation and accessibility of law can help us to challenge the fear of violence.

The chief guest of the dialogue, Rasheda K Chowdhury, executive director at Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE), said, underprivileged ones need to be supported to come forward. Not everyone receives equal opportunity to receive standard education.

In our society, there still remains superstitions and stereotyped thoughts. Youths have the potential to improve the scenario.

Youth representative Ariyan, technologies like fishing creates new forms of violence online through data stealing. This impacts girls and young women more. Lack of awareness is one of the prime reasons behind it. New generation is much more advanced in technology. This is also creating new challenges. Law needs to be more strengthened to prevent this.

Writer Anisul Huq said, Youth need to be more aware. Individuals going through any type of violence get traumatised which is a huge obstacle on their way of freedom. We need to talk more about this fear, that's why.

Youth Representative Taifa said, "On the way to the university I often face negative comments. Even though I protest a number of times, I find many of the girls do not have the courage in such a situation."

Sponsored child of Plan International Bangladesh Akhi said domestic violence happens at two stages- at parents' home and at in-laws'. Girls and boys both become the victims of violence but girls are more at risk. From childhood, stereotyped thoughts make this fear root deeper and spread wider.

Zinat Ara Huq, executive coordinator of We Can, said, "Fear starts from home where girls are chained with different rules which creates fear and dependency. This chain goes on from school to social and state level. To prevent this, girls need to be made aware of existing law and regulations, helpline numbers and different organisations to avail support immediately when required.

Kashfia Feroz, director of Girls Rights Hub of Plan International Bangladesh, said, "The organisation is working with the youth towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals. According to these youths, though we talk and take initiatives against violence, not much discussion happens on the fear of violence. Plan International is working to enable the youths to challenge the fear of violence, make their own decisions and live their life without fear.

In a recent study of Plan International Bangladesh conducted on about 10,000 people where it was found that 81.6% of the respondents reported to be victim of sexual harassment at public places. And 86.8% reported to face violence at domestic level.

Apart from domestic and public level, the study focused on workplace, educational places and online platforms as well.

Seventy-four percent said, they have faced sexual-mental harassment and comments from their seniors and teachers while 56% at workplace.

Among others, Psychiatrist Mohit Kamal, Youth Representatives Tanusree, Hameem, Zafri, Nusrat, Labanyam and Sadia took part in the dialogue. The youths work voluntarily with Plan International Bangladesh and Kishor Alo to bring positive change in their community.