Investing in girls' education is the best investment: British envoy

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke speaks at a Unicef Bangladesh exchange meeting on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child at Hotel Lakeshore Heights in Dhaka on 11 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke believes that investing in girls' education is the best investment. Because today's girls will hold the reins of the future generation.

Cooke said, "Education is the only way to ensure a good society, a good country, and a beautiful world for the future. We were well on our way to creating a beautiful world. But first, we must heal the wounds caused by the Covid-19 pandemic all throughout the planet.

"During this time, one and a half billion girls have dropped out of school around the world. There is no alternative to women's education for a better future."

She made these remarks on Wednesday (11 October) at a Unicef Bangladesh exchange meeting on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child at Hotel Lakeshore Heights in the capital.

In a panel discussion on the impact of child marriage on mental health, girls who have been victims of child marriage and a few boys who work on it spoke. They shared their experiences.

At that time, Save the Children Bangladesh Country Director Betsy A Zorio said, "Child marriage really creates problems in society. In addition, we have seen a lot of child marriage during natural disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh. Which has had a great impact on the mental health of adolescents.

"The teenage period is one of the most important times in our lives. During this time, various mental problems arise. I have also passed this difficult time. For the beautiful future of the girls of this time, for the fulfillment of their dreams, there is no alternative to stopping child marriage."

Lata Mondal, a member of the national women's cricket team, said, "Many people think that girls can't do this, they can't do that. It is not right to think in this way. Girls can do everything. Instead of being a barrier to girls' progress, they should be helped."

Plan International Bangladesh Country Director Kobita Bose said, "If women are lagging behind in basic rights, how will they build a beautiful future? A beautiful future is possible only through the full empowerment of women. Even in the world of technology today, empowerment of women and girls is needed. Education is needed."

This year, the theme of International Girl Child Day is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being".

