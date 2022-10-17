Energypac honoured with Global Economics Awards for 2nd time in a row

Energypac Power Generation Ltd has bagged the Global Economic Utility and Energy Award in the "Most Sustainable Power Energy Company" category for the second time consecutively.

Earlier, the company won this award in 2021, said a press release.

The Global Economics Awards has been introduced to recognise the hard work of the brands and companies who work diligently to establish the best work culture both locally and globally with knock-on impacts on the global economy. This award also inspires companies to carry on their good work.

While speaking on the occasion, Humayun Rashid, managing director and chief executive officer of Energypac Power Generation Ltd, said, "We are delighted that we have been recognised as the Most Sustainable Power Energy Company. As a company, Energypac puts special emphasis on diverting attention to alternative energy sources for dealing with the ongoing crisis around the world."

He hoped that this award will encourage all to stick to this idea and work more dedicatedly for achieving operational excellence with a focus on sustainability.

Energypac has been providing solutions to make manufacturing cleaner, infrastructure more energy efficient and offer access to clean energy since 1982 by combining digitalisation and sustainability.

At present, the company offers a wide range of power products and services in different categories such as power transmission and distribution, power generation, energy-efficient luminaries and renewable energy and management.