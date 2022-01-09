Energypac organises orientation of Energetic Future Leadership Programme (EFLP)

Corporates

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

Energypac organises orientation of Energetic Future Leadership Programme (EFLP)

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 04:20 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Orientation ceremony of the "Energetic Future Leadership Programme (EFLP)" Intake-1 organised by Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) was held virtually on Sunday (9 January).

Through this programme, EPGL aims to provide engineering students in their third or fourth year with opportunities for a prospective career through networking and training, according to their chosen discipline, reads a press release.

Out of more than 1000 applicants for the programme, only 25 talented students qualified the assessment and received the opportunity to participate in EFLP Intake-1.

Dr M Tamim, dean, Engineering Faculty and professor, Petroleum Engineering Dept, Buet, was present in the online event as the chief guest while Nurul Amin, independent director, EPGL attended the event as a special guest.

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO, EPGL; Naweed Rashid, chief strategist, SBPM, EPGL were also present at the event.

The virtual event commenced with a welcome speech by Naweed Rashid, followed by an AV introducing the mentors, showcasing the corporates of Energypac and the objective of the organisation, and introducing the selected candidates.

The orientation programme ended with Chief Guest Dr M Tamim's speech.

Expressing gratitude to the participants, Humayun Rashid said, "I would like to thank the youngsters who took the opportunity to participate in this programme. Getting trained by such an experienced group of professionals at this crucial point of time, just before completing their degree, shall undoubtedly open doors for many exciting career prospects. I believe that they will take the country forward by utilising their talent, foresight, and innovation. Over the next three months, Energypac will make every effort to facilitate their self-development and career journey." 

The comprehensive EFLP has been designed to provide cross-functional experience, experimental learning, and leadership development training.

Upon completion of courses, participants will receive an official certification from Energypac. 

After the programme, the top three participants will get preference for the subsequent Energypac MTO Placement. Additionally, other students will be rendered eligible to apply for jobs at Energypac.

For more information, one can visit: https://www.energypac.com/energetic-future-leadership-program/

Energypac / Energypac Power Generation Limited / Energetic Future Leadership Program (EFLP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

2h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

4h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

4h | Videos
Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

1d | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

1d | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment