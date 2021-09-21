Energypac, RFL signs MoU to increase consumers’ convenience

Energypac and RFL have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Energy Point, Tejgaon, Dhaka launch G-Gas LPG and RFL Gas Stove as a bundle for customers.

Under the agreement, G-Gas LPG of Energypac and RFL Gas Stove will be available in Bestbuy, Vision Emporium, and Easy Build outlets, starting in Dhaka and progressively across Bangladesh, said a press release.

Abu Sayed Raza, CBO, LPG Division, Ahmmed Ali Ripon, assistant general manager, G-Gas LPG Sales, Ameen Mahmood, specialist- MarCom, and Atiquzzaman Khan, deputy manager, MarCom were present from Energypac Power Generation Ltd., during the signing event.

Meanwhile, Moniruzzaman, director, Md Aminul Islam, AGM operation, Md Nazmul Haque, AGM operation, Russel Ahmed, head of operation, Vision Emporium, Toriqul Islam, operation manager, Vision Emporium; Mithun Debanath, head of category, Bestbuy, and Arifur Rahman, category manager, Bestbuy, were present from RFL Group at the event.