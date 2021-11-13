Endeavors to grow entrepreneurial mindset among K12 students 

Children are born entrepreneurs: they explore, prototype, roleplay and create with their creativity, curiosity and fearlessness of failing. However, along with time, they are put in force to follow disciplines – which, if not be carried out genuinely, are enemies of kids' creativity and their development.

To promote an entrepreneurial mindset among school-going children, EMK Center took two initiatives in 2020. Firstly, The Blue School Project led by Shams Jaber and secondly the Beyond Grades project, led by Wahid Hossain. Both these projects engaged the students in interactive learning to nurture a transformative mindset. On an experience sharing session on 11 November, representatives from the organising committees shed a spotlight on the achievements, obstacles and possible futures of the projects. The projects introduced 45 students to the ideas and values of entrepreneurial mindset and educated them on entrepreneurship through hands-on training.

Shams Jaber, founder and CEO of The Tech Academy, is a tech entrepreneur. He is also an educator whose lifelong mission is to gamify the education system. He shared, "Today's parents are concerned and are aware of the benefits of Stem Education and Robotics. However, the Blue Ocean theory was new to them. The idea of bringing a new market to existing industries is confounding to many. However, the kids took to the idea like ducks to the water. It is far easier to introduce kids to new ideas than adults because their thought process are still not biased by social conformities. Thus, it is easier to educate them about entrepreneurship than adults."

"From EMK, our objectives were very clear. We want to build generations that are equipped with the correct mindset. We want them to be resilient and innovative. Prevailing social issues can only be solved through creativity and innovation, and our country is very much reliant on these young kids to see a better future. Developing an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age would ensure that children learn never to give up and take failures in stride. Through these projects, we wanted the kids to understand that their opinions and creativity are important to us", said Aisha Siddiqua, acting entrepreneurship coordinator at the EMK Center.

Fatema Mehrin Queen, project manager at Beyond Grades said, "We were lucky to have Birshreshtha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College as the first host school for our pilot cohort. The principal, as well as the teachers were really helpful to our cause. Without their constant support we could not have convinced the parents to allow their students on such a comprehensive after-school project. It was an achievement for us to see the parents beaming proudly at their kids as they pitched before a huge audience on the closing ceremony at the school".

The experience sharing virtual session was the first event under Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021 campaign of EMK titled "Celebrating the Power of Entrepreneurship". EMK Center wants to act as a custodian to create a bridge between the entrepreneurs and the organisations that will provide the business owners with the right kind of help. In accordance, the events of GEW 2021 at the EMK Center has been planned in such a manner that entrepreneurs who will join the sessions will be educated on issues that will help them scale their business not only at a local level but prepare them to take their initiatives on a global scale.

