Employability & Skills Summit 2022 held

School of Business, Ahsanullah University of Science & Technology, and Thriving Skills have jointly organised the Employability & Skills Summit on Thursday (1 September) at the AUST premises.

The summit aims to accelerate Skills-Focused Recruitment by covering Seminars, Masterclasses, Industry-Academia Dialogue, and Job fairs, reads a press release.

It has been organised to bridge Industry & Academia to lessen the gap between demand for and supply of skills and Enhancing Job seekers' skills to ensure employability.

500+ Participants, 19 different organizations, and 30 Speakers came together at the Ahsanullah University Campus to join the Employability & Skills Summit 2022.

The Summit was supported by Akij Venture Ltd while Maxwell Stamp Limited was the Strategic Partner, Deepto TV and The Business Standard (TBS) were the media partner.

Prof Dr Muhammad Fazli Ilahi, Vice Chancellor, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology delivered his speech as the chief guest.

Thriving Skills Founding Chairman Syed Nuruddin Ahmed, Shibbir Mahmud, Chairman, Swiss Tex Group, Syed Alamgir, CEO & MD, Akij Venture Group, and Masud Khan, Chairman, Unilever Consumer Care Ltd were the special guests.

Prof Dr Saleh Mohammed Mashehdul Islam, Dean, Faculty of Business and Social Sciences, Ahsanullah University of Science & Technology delivered the welcome speech while Dr SM Shafiul Alam, Professor & Head, School of Business, Ahsanullah University of Science & Technology presided over the inauguration.