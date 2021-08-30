Emirates extends booking waiver for travel through May 2022

Emirates Airline has extended its booking waiver for travel till 31 May 2022 to provide the customers with peace of mind and flexibility amid the ongoing pandemic.

Customers of the airlines can continue to book air tickets with confidence knowing that they are fully supported should their travel situation change, said a press release.

Reportedly, Emirates Airline helped over two million customers to make multiple dates or destination changes, or exchange their tickets for vouchers to be utilised for future travel.

More than 92,000 customers have exchanged their tickets for travel vouchers, and more than 38,000 of them have flown and are planning to fly with their redeemed vouchers for tickets.

Earlier, Emirates offered the industry's most generous ticket validity by giving customers the option to hold or use their ticket anytime for more than 24 months.

In addition, It bolstered its capabilities to manage refunds for tickets and has processed nearly 3.3 million refund requests to date since the start of the pandemic.

The airline also introduced a multi-risk travel cover in December 2020 to bring back the confidence of air travelers.