eCourier signs MoU with Lubnan, Infinity, Richman

From now on, eCourier, a digital courier service company will deliver all kind of accessories and clothing items across the country.

eCourer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with local popular fashion brands- Lubnan, Infinity and Richman in this regard on Sunday, said a press release.

The signing event took place in Lubnan head office of Gulshan.

A dawn of new possibilities has begun with the prospect of delivering products safely and quickly right to the customers' doorsteps.

Biplob G Rahul, chief executive officer of eCourier, MD Gahidul Islam, lead business growth officer of eCourier, Priti Sarker, key account manager of eCourier, Golam Md Rashedul Haque (CCO), Abul Kalam Ajad (CEO), SM Salman Jahid, e-commerce manager of Infinity were present at the event.

During the MoU signing event, Chief Executive Officer of eCourier, Biplob G Rahul said, "From now on, we will be delivering all kind of fashion accessories and clothing all across the nation before anybody else, at the quickest possible time."

During his speech, Golam Md Rashedul Haque (CCO) said, "It's the start of a new era for Digital Bangladesh. The technology-based courier service company, eCourier will be delivering our products across the nation from now on. Which means, the customers will not only be relieved about the quality of the product, but the safety of the delivery method as well."