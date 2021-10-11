eCourier signs MoU with Lubnan, Infinity, Richman

Corporates

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 05:40 pm

Related News

eCourier signs MoU with Lubnan, Infinity, Richman

eCourer, digital courier service company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with local popular fashion brands- Lubnan, Infinity and Richman in this regard on Sunday

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 05:40 pm
eCourier signs MoU with Lubnan, Infinity, Richman

From now on, eCourier, a digital courier service company will deliver all kind of accessories and clothing items across the country.

eCourer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with local popular fashion brands- Lubnan, Infinity and Richman in this regard on Sunday, said a press release.

The signing event took place in Lubnan head office of Gulshan.

A dawn of new possibilities has begun with the prospect of delivering products safely and quickly right to the customers' doorsteps.

Biplob G Rahul, chief executive officer of eCourier, MD Gahidul Islam, lead business growth officer of eCourier, Priti Sarker, key account manager of eCourier, Golam Md Rashedul Haque (CCO), Abul Kalam Ajad (CEO), SM Salman Jahid, e-commerce manager of Infinity were present at the event.

eCourier and VIVO have been working tirelessly to provide people with digital services and contribute towards the building of a digital Bangladesh.

During the MoU signing event, Chief Executive Officer of eCourier, Biplob G Rahul said, "From now on, we will be delivering all kind of fashion accessories and clothing all across the nation before anybody else, at the quickest possible time."

During his speech, Golam Md Rashedul Haque (CCO) said, "It's the start of a new era for Digital Bangladesh. The technology-based courier service company, eCourier will be delivering our products across the nation from now on. Which means, the customers will not only be relieved about the quality of the product, but the safety of the delivery method as well."

eCourier / Lubnan / Richman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

3h | Videos
Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

3h | Videos
Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

1d | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case