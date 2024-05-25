EBL distributes education materials among students in Gazipur

Officials of the EBL distributed education materials among students in Gazipur recently.

Bangladesh Bank Director Khaled Mahbub Morshed, Head Mistress Khaleda Anjuman, EBL Head of Monitoring Md. Abdul Awal, and Head of Compliance Md. Shahjahan Ali gave away the materials to the students.

The ceremony was also attended by school teachers, members from the School Management Committee as well as local Freedom Fighters Md. Akbar Ali, Md. Firooz, Md. Sobhan Master, Md. Abul Hossain, Md. A. Rashid Miah and Md. Fazar Ali among others.