Dr Shaila Sultana joins as the new Director of BRAC Institute of Languages

BRAC University has announced the appointment of Dr Shaila Sultana as the new Director of the BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), effective 3 December.

Dr Sultana will take on her new role officially in February 2024, reads a press release.

Dr Shaila Sultana is an academic who previously served as the Head of the Department of English Language at the Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka. She has published over 70 articles and book chapters in prestigious international and national journals and books, making significant contributions to applied linguistics and sociolinguistics. She has been recognized as the most-cited author in linguistics and literature in Bangladesh for three consecutive years (2021 to 2023). According to the AD Scientific Index, she holds the 2nd and 5th highest cited author positions in social sciences at the University of Dhaka and in Bangladesh.

Dr Sultana's research has focused on critical areas, including English language education, trans-approaches to language and identity, language equity and social justice, language and gender, decolonization, and depoliticization of English in post-colonial contexts, and critical and post-humanist applied linguistics. She has been educated at prestigious institutions such as Jahangirnagar University (Bangladesh), Monash University (Australia), King's College London (UK), and the University of Technology Sydney (Australia).

Dr Sultana's appointment as the Director of BIL is expected to bring renewed dynamism and scholarly excellence to the BRAC Institute of Languages, enhancing the academic experience for students and faculty.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, who serves as the Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, has expressed his confidence in Dr. Sultana's outstanding contributions to the field of linguistics. He believes that she will be an exceptional addition to BRAC University and that her leadership will elevate the BRAC Institute of Languages to new heights. This will further consolidate the university's commitment to academic excellence and global perspectives.