BRAC Healthcare launches mobile app

To make medical services more convenient and accessible, BRAC Healthcare Ltd., a concern of BRAC Enterprises, has launched a mobile application named 'BRAC Healthcare', to provide a wide range of healthcare-related information and benefits, including doctor appointments, record checking, payment options, and more.

On Tuesday, the app was inaugurated by Tamara Hasan Abed, Managing Director of BRAC Enterprises, at BRAC's Head Office at Mohakhali. Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Senior Director; Muhammad Abdul Bari, Associate Director (IT) of BRAC Enterprises; and Taufiqul Hasan Siddiquee, Head of BRAC Healthcare, were present among others, reads a press release.

At the event, Tamara Hasan Abed, Managing Director of BRAC Enterprises, stated, "We have launched this digital platform to stay connected with our patients at all times, no matter where they are. Our goal is to create a comprehensive healthcare resource, offering a variety of services and information, including personalised recommendations and notifications."

Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Senior Director of BRAC Enterprises, said, "At BRAC, we are committed to leveraging technology to enhance healthcare outcomes and build healthier communities. This state-of-the-art app helps us bridge the gap between quality care and accessibility, ensuring that everyone can access high-standard medical services at all our healthcare centres."

Taufiqul Hasan Siddiquee, Head of BRAC Healthcare, said, "With the launch of this mobile app, people can now digitally access BRAC Healthcare services, search for specialised doctors, book appointments, and even make online payments. Most importantly, patient information is protected with OTP-based authentication linked to their registered mobile number."

From the app's patient portal, users can access all their previous medical information without visiting the centre. Additionally, medical professionals at BRAC Healthcare can view all the patient's information, records, and appointment history through the app.

Other features of the BRAC Healthcare app include keyword search capability, viewing prescriptions, downloading any health-related test reports, and saving data. Users can also provide feedback and opinions using the app. Currently, the app is available for Android platforms and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.