DocTime Limited, Banglalink signed strategic partnership agreement

DocTime Limited, one of the prominent digital healthcare providers in the country recently signed an agreement with Banglalink, one of the leading telecommunication service providers in Bangladesh.

DocTime offers healthcare membership packages to both Banglalink customers, and enterprises corporate clients giving access to health benefits for all employees.

Doctime would like to be the champion of digital healthcare and build a healthier environment for all people and businesses in Bangladesh.

Their healthcare plans include unlimited doctor video consultations, home diagnostic tests and medicine delivery at affordable rates, free medicine reminders, electronic health records, and health tips.

DocTime will include optional health insurance services with these packages.

Banglalink users can avail this service through "MyBl" app by using their balance.

Together, DocTime and Banglalink have the ambition to improve the health and wellbeing of the population with advanced technology.

K M Mizbah Ul Ahsan, Operations Director, DocTime Limited and Ahmed Saquib, Digital Business Director, Banglalink Digital Services signed the agreement in this respect.

Md. Mehedi Sarwar, Head of Marketing and Sales of Doctime Limited and Rashed Moslem, Head of Digital Services, Banglalink Digital Services were there during the signing ceremony. Apart from digital services team; Arif Al Mannan; Ala Uddin; M Saif ur Rahman; Nuzhat Shahzadi were also present.

