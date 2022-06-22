Daraz launches ‘Grand Eid Fest’ ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 09:09 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

E-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh has recently launched its Eid special shopping campaign "Grand Eid Fest", attracting customers with exciting offers and deals ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

The fest, scheduled from 22 June to 10 July, will feature a wide range of offers and discounts on items under various categories, including electronics, fashion, lifestyle and home appliances, reads a press release.

Eid-ul-Adha comes as an occasion to celebrate with near and dear ones, where, besides choosing the best cattle for the divine sacrifice, many take the opportunity to bring happiness through accessory shopping.

Daraz's Mystery Box will take your shopping excitement to the next level, as you anticipate what your luck brings you. Daraz is also offering some amazing giveaway items throughout the campaign – so keep your fingers crossed as you place your next order!

There is also free delivery on selected products, and free pick-up facility from collection points, which means no delivery fee for bringing happiness right at customers' doorsteps, the release adds.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, has commented, "Eid-ul-Adha is an auspicious occasion for us to celebrate. I hope that our grand Eid fest will unfold many surprises to our customers and multiply their joy of this Eid".

"We have designed the Grand Eid Fest campaign with special offers and discounts so that our beloved customers can avail of desired products without having to worry about budget. It is an Eid-gift from Daraz to its customers", said Md Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer of Daraz Bangladesh.

realme, Esquire Electronics, Tresemme, Lotto, Bata, and Dettol are the co-sponsors of Daraz for the Grand Eid Fest. Daraz also has TP-Link, Haier, Motion View, Ogerio, FURNICOM, Livingtex, Horlicks, Studio X Gilette, Singer, Xiaomi Global and UGREEN as their brand partners.

Up to 10% cashback is available on online payments with selected bank cards and bKash.

EBL is also offering EMI opportunity up to Tk5000.

Customers can access the Daraz app or visit https://pages.daraz.com.bd/wow/gcp/daraz/megascenario/bd/bd-eid-fest-2022/live to check out the offers and discount vouchers.

