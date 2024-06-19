Eid joy beats the heat: People flood Ctg tourist spots 

This Eid-ul-Adha holiday, tourist spots in Chattogram have witnessed an overwhelming rush of travel enthusiasts, despite high temperatures.

Starting from the evening of Eid day, families started crowding popular tourist spots in Chattogram city and various surrounding upazilas.

Visitor numbers increased by five to six times than usual in places like Patenga Beach, Chattogram Zoo, Foy's Lake, Sea World (Water Park), DC Park, Independence Park and Butterfly Park. Parks and recreational centres in various surrounding upazilas have experienced similar crowds.

Biswajit Ghosh, an official from Foy's Lake Amusement Park, told TBS, "The flood of tourists has been remarkable since the evening of Eid day. Normally, apart from picnic parties, about 500 tourists visit Foy's Lake, Sea World, and Base Camp. However, on 18 June, the day after Eid, around 4,000 tourists arrived and we expect this rush to continue until next Friday."

Shamsunnahar, who came to visit Foy's Lake on Wednesday (19 June) afternoon, said, "The weather is relatively bearable today [yesterday]. After the Eid busyness, we came here with our family and the children are thoroughly enjoying various rides."

Talking to TBS, Shahadat Hossain Shuvo, the deputy curator of Chattogram Zoo, said "On average, the zoo receives about 3,000 visitors daily but the day after Eid, nearly 11,000 visitors came. We think the pressure of tourists will continue until Saturday and to manage the sudden rush, we have temporarily hired additional staff."

Meanwhile, Patenga Beach in Chattogram and Parki Beach in Anwara upazila also saw massive crowds starting from Eid evening. Though offices reopened yesterday, many people have extended their leaves to continue their family outings. Various park authorities said such pressure will remain at the tourist centres for at least three more days.

Overflowing crowds at Baroiyadhala National Park waterfalls

The 2,933.61-hectare forest area of Baroiyadhala National Park (reserved forest area) in Sitakunda and Mirsarai upazilas has also attracted a significant number of visitors. The park, home to eight tourist spots including seven waterfalls, has been bustling with activity since Eid.

The key waterfalls include Khaiyachhara, Sonai Chhara (and lake), Napitta Dhala, Hadi Dhala (and trail), Bawa Chhara (and lake), Ruposhi, Baroiyadhala-Hazari Khil Trail, and Sahasradhara. Every year, during the rainy season and Eid holidays, these natural waterfalls see an increase in visitors.

Sarwar Uddin, president of the co-management committee of Baroiyadhala National Park, told TBS, "During the monsoon season, these hilly waterfalls draw large crowds, especially Khaiyachhara, Napitta Dhala, and Ruposhi. Normally, we get about 400 to 500 visitors daily. During the Eid holidays, this number exceeds 3,000 to 4,000. This Eid-ul-Adha has seen similar trends."

As advice to incoming tourists, he further said, "Accidents, including death, often occur when visitors bathe in the waterfalls. Trained guides are available in these areas, and tourists should seek their assistance."

Visitors from different upazilas of Chattogram and surrounding districts also flocked to enjoy the country's second-largest artificial lake, Mirsarai's Mohamaya Lake and its waterfalls, where various organisations and social groups organised reunions and Eid celebrations.

Meanwhile, other scenic spots in Chattogram city, such as the banks of the Karnaphuli River, Abhay Mitra Ghat, Boat Club, Naval Area, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel area, Well Agro Park, Mati-ta, Cafe 24, and the sunset point in Bhatiari, were also seen flooded with visitors.