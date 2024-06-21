Prices of meat, chicken, green chilli, vegetables still high despite falling demand

Prices of beef, mutton, chickens, eggs, green chilli and vegetables are still high in the kitchen market of the capital city Dhaka, despite demand falling as holidaymakers return to the city.

The market insiders said that the prices of different essentials and vegetables soared in the capital for short supply of commodities and vegetables due to supply chain disruption during the Eid holidays.

Besides, a group of syndicates have increased the prices of meat, eggs and vegetables after Eid as the market monitoring agencies relax for Eid Holidays, said the market insiders.

Romij Uddin, a wholesaler of Karwan Bazar on Friday told UNB that a small number of vegetable trucks arrived in the Karwan Bazar, while usually around 40 to 50 trucks arrived with vegetables and other commodities.

Ali Hossain, a retailer of vegetables in the Mogbazar areas said that he bought cucumbers at Tk600 per palla (5kg), green chilli at Tk1,200 per palla from Karwan Bazar on Friday. So he has to sell these items at a higher price.

Visiting different kitchen markets including Karwan Bazar, Mohakhali, Malibagh, and Hatirpool, the correspondent observed that there are few customers in the markets. But vegetables, meat, egg and chicken were selling at higher prices.

Farm egg price jumped by Tk15 per dozen (12 pieces) and selling a dozen at Tk165-170 in the capital. Egg of domestic rearing hen is selling at Tk75-80 per hali (4 pieces) and duck egg was selling at Tk70-75 per hali.

The price of broiler chicken and Pakistani-origin Somali chicken have increased by Tk10-15 per kg compared to before. The boiler chicken was selling at Tk195-225 per kg based on size and quality. Apart from this, the price of Sonali chicken has also increased and is being sold at Tk345-370 per kg based on size and quality.

Similarly, cock chicken is being sold at Tk370-390 per kg, layer chicken at Tk280-320 per kg, and indigenous (desi) chicken at Tk700-770 per kg.

The traders of the concerned sectors said that prices of chicken increased due to short supply and huge sales during Eid.

Beef is being sold at Tk800-850 per kg in the market. Besides, mutton (khashi) is being sold at Tk1,050-1,200 per kg and mutton (goat) at Tk1,000.

Buyers say regular market monitoring is not done. In this advantage, the traders get the opportunity to increase the price as they wish.

The traders said that after Eid al-Adha, there is usually less demand for broiler chicken in the market. The price is also on the fall side. But this time in the market that picture was not seen. Some unscrupulous traders are increasing the prices at will. Regular raids in the market will reduce the violence of dishonest people.

Vegetables like brinjal and others were selling between Tk 60-70 per kg, bottle gourd, ash gourd, and cauliflower at Tk50-60 per piece. Green chilli was selling at Tk360-400 per kg, and cucumber at Tk120 and above per kg.

The local variety of onions was selling between Tk90-100 per kg, garlic at Tk220-260 per kg, and ginger at Tk320-360 per kg based on quality.