Remittance crosses $2b in first 23 days of June

Inward remittances to Bangladesh surpassed $2 billion in the first 23 days of June, as expats sent more money to their relatives on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In May, remittances crossed $2 billion as well, marking a 38% increase compared to the same period last year.

This brings the country's remittances above the $2 billion mark for three consecutive months.

In April, remittances through the country's banking channels amounted to $2.04 billion.

More to follow...