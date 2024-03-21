Tk280 watermelon being sold at Tk770 in Karwan Bazar! 

Bazaar

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 06:00 pm

Related News

Tk280 watermelon being sold at Tk770 in Karwan Bazar! 

Speaking about the price hike today, the DNCRP chief warned that watermelon traders have to face punishment if found selling the fruit by weight after buying them as pieces.

TBS Report
21 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Local administration at a a watermelon shop during a reent drive in Barishal. File Photo: TBS
Local administration at a a watermelon shop during a reent drive in Barishal. File Photo: TBS

Due to charging by kilogrammes, traders in Karwan Bazar are pricing watermelon much higher than their own purchasing price, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has found.

For instance, one 11kg watermelon, bought at Tk280-300, has been sold at Tk770 by charging Tk70 per kg, the consumer rights said following a recent drive. 

The information was disclosed by DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman while inaugurating a fair priced watermelon sale campaign in the capital today (21 March), as the price of the fruit skyrocketed across the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The price surge of watermelons, a highly sought after fruit during Ramadan, has forced government agencies, members of parliament and other consumer rights organisations into taking actions to make the fruit affordable for the masses. 

In many places of the country, selling the fruit by weight has been banned. 

Speaking about the price hike today, the DNCRP chief warned that watermelon traders have to face punishment if found selling the fruit by weight after buying them as pieces.

"The sellers should sell watermelons the way they buy them. If someone buys as a piece, there is no opportunity charge per kg for the fruit," said HM Shafiquzzaman. 

"If anyone sells by kilograms then consumers should reject it and report to the DNCRP and immediate action will be taken against them."

Traders are reportedly buying watermelons by the piece from outside Dhaka but selling them in the capital at exorbitant prices by weight. 

Shafiquzzaman believes that if such practice can be stopped, watermelon prices in the market will be reduced by half. 

"We will look at how we can further increase the fair price sales activity. We will consider whether such fruits can be given space at Krishi Market so that consumers can buy them at a fair price," he said.  

The consumer rights body chief also stated that eggplants price jumped from Tk20 to Tk80 a kg at Karwan Bazar because of extortion. 

"We want to stop it."

He also said businessmen "are pickpocketing people."

A TBS investigation found that farmers were selling watermelons at the field level between Tk40 to Tk45 per kg. 

Once it reached consumers, the price spiked to between Tk70-Tk80 per kg.

The district administration in Barishal on 19 March directed traders not to sell watermelons at per kilogram rates.

"Traders have been warned not to buy watermelon by the piece and sell it by the kilogram. Action will be taken against those who defy the instructions," Executive Magistrate Aungching Marma told The Business Standard.

Bangladesh reported a record watermelon production during the fiscal year 2021-2022, with an output reaching 25.47 lakh tonnes.

Bangladesh / Top News

watermelon / DNCRP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

9h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

9h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

1d | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

39m | Videos
All you need to know about IPL 2024

All you need to know about IPL 2024

2h | Videos
Mobile financial services lose 12.84 lakh users in January

Mobile financial services lose 12.84 lakh users in January

3h | Videos
Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

4h | Videos