Tk280 watermelon being sold at Tk770 in Karwan Bazar! 

Due to charging by kilogrammes, traders in Karwan Bazar are pricing watermelon much higher than their own purchasing price, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has found.

For instance, one 11kg watermelon, bought at Tk280-300, has been sold at Tk770 by charging Tk70 per kg, the consumer rights said following a recent drive.

The information was disclosed by DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman while inaugurating a fair priced watermelon sale campaign in the capital today (21 March), as the price of the fruit skyrocketed across the country.

The price surge of watermelons, a highly sought after fruit during Ramadan, has forced government agencies, members of parliament and other consumer rights organisations into taking actions to make the fruit affordable for the masses.

In many places of the country, selling the fruit by weight has been banned.

Speaking about the price hike today, the DNCRP chief warned that watermelon traders have to face punishment if found selling the fruit by weight after buying them as pieces.

"The sellers should sell watermelons the way they buy them. If someone buys as a piece, there is no opportunity charge per kg for the fruit," said HM Shafiquzzaman.

"If anyone sells by kilograms then consumers should reject it and report to the DNCRP and immediate action will be taken against them."

Traders are reportedly buying watermelons by the piece from outside Dhaka but selling them in the capital at exorbitant prices by weight.

Shafiquzzaman believes that if such practice can be stopped, watermelon prices in the market will be reduced by half.

"We will look at how we can further increase the fair price sales activity. We will consider whether such fruits can be given space at Krishi Market so that consumers can buy them at a fair price," he said.

The consumer rights body chief also stated that eggplants price jumped from Tk20 to Tk80 a kg at Karwan Bazar because of extortion.

"We want to stop it."

He also said businessmen "are pickpocketing people."

A TBS investigation found that farmers were selling watermelons at the field level between Tk40 to Tk45 per kg.

Once it reached consumers, the price spiked to between Tk70-Tk80 per kg.

The district administration in Barishal on 19 March directed traders not to sell watermelons at per kilogram rates.

"Traders have been warned not to buy watermelon by the piece and sell it by the kilogram. Action will be taken against those who defy the instructions," Executive Magistrate Aungching Marma told The Business Standard.

Bangladesh reported a record watermelon production during the fiscal year 2021-2022, with an output reaching 25.47 lakh tonnes.