Consumer rights' body in Munshiganj ensures potatoes being sold at govt fixed Tk27 per kg

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 06:18 pm

“The campaign to regularly monitor and control the potato market is ongoing,” Munshiganj DNCRP Assistant Director Abdus Salam told The Business Standard today (28 September). Photo: TBS
Traders have been selling potatoes at the government fixed wholesale price of Tk27 per kilogram in Munshiganj, under supervision of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and the district administration.

"The campaign to regularly monitor and control the potato market is ongoing," Munshiganj DNCRP Assistant Director Abdus Salam told The Business Standard today (28 September).

This morning, the consumer rights' body officials went to inspect various stores in the Muktarpur area of Munshiganj, including Dewan Cold Storage and Muktarpur Cold Storage, said the DNCRP official.

After inspection, they found some 680 sacks of potatoes, weighing 50 kgs each, were sold to the marketing representatives of super shops Agora, Shwapno, Meena Bazar and Daily Shopping at the price of Tk27 per kg.

Earlier on 16 September, AHM Shafikuzzaman, director general of the DNCRP said the government will sell potatoes at Tk27 per kg if wholesalers do not comply with the new price cap.

"I hope potatoes will be sold at Tk27 per kg by the cold storage [owners] starting tomorrow," said the Director General during a discussion with leaders of the Cold Storage Owners Association in Munshiganj.

