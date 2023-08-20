Ctg business fined for selling counterfeit cosmetics

Crime

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 08:43 pm

Related News

Ctg business fined for selling counterfeit cosmetics

M/s Majid Enterprise in Roy Market of Riazuddin Bazar area has been handed a fine of Tk50,000 during a drive led by Foez Ullah, deputy director of the directorate’s Chattogram office

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 08:43 pm
Ctg business fined for selling counterfeit cosmetics

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Sunday (20 August) fined a business establishment in Chattogram on charges of selling counterfeit cosmetics.

M/s Majid Enterprise in Roy Market of Riazuddin Bazar area has been handed a fine of Tk50,000 during a drive led by Foez Ullah, deputy director of the directorate's Chattogram office.

"During the drive at the establishment, we found various local and foreign unauthorised cosmetics, including from India, which are very harmful to the skin," Foez said.

He added that some creams that Majid Enterprise was selling can lead to various complex diseases including skin cancer.

If any fake item is found at the shop in the future, its owner will have to face strict action, warned Foez.

Bangladesh

DNCRP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

6h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

41m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

4h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

19h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years