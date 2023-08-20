Ctg business fined for selling counterfeit cosmetics

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Sunday (20 August) fined a business establishment in Chattogram on charges of selling counterfeit cosmetics.

M/s Majid Enterprise in Roy Market of Riazuddin Bazar area has been handed a fine of Tk50,000 during a drive led by Foez Ullah, deputy director of the directorate's Chattogram office.

"During the drive at the establishment, we found various local and foreign unauthorised cosmetics, including from India, which are very harmful to the skin," Foez said.

He added that some creams that Majid Enterprise was selling can lead to various complex diseases including skin cancer.

If any fake item is found at the shop in the future, its owner will have to face strict action, warned Foez.