Chattogram’s Kachchi Dine fined Tk2.5 lakh

Chattogram's Kachchi Dine restaurant has been fined Tk2.5 lakh for cooking in an unsanitary environment, using insect-infested brinjal and violating packaging laws.

A mobile court National Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) set the fine during a drive in the Chawkbazar area of the city around 11.30am on Monday.

The mobile court led by Assistant Directors Nasreen Akhtar and Md Anishur Rahman also fined hotel Zaman Tk20,000 for cooking in unsanitary environment, Bali Arcade Tk5,000 for selling unauthorized and expired cosmetics.

DNCRP official Anishur Rahman said the directorate has a zero tolerance policy for any offense that harms the interests of consumers.

