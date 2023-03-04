Concord Ready-Mix, HBRI sign MoU to produce environmentally friendly building materials

Concord Ready-Mix & Concrete Products Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI) to produce environmentally friendly building materials.

Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate to facilitate the research and technical aspects of producing environmentally friendly building materials, reads a press release.

They will also ensure the appropriate usage of these materials, reduce the harmful effects of brick kilns on cultivable land, and take food security measures for the betterment of the nation.

Shahriar Kamal, Managing Director of Concord Group, and Md. Ashraful Alam, Director General of the Housing and Building Research Institute, signed the agreement, while Md. Anwarul Haque – Director, Syed Mahfuz Ahmed – Advisor from Concord Group, Md. Nafijur Rahman - Principal Research Officer from HBRI, as well as senior officers from both institutions, were present.