Community Bank holds 25th Board Meeting 

Banking

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:47 pm

Related News

Community Bank holds 25th Board Meeting 

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 08:47 pm
Community Bank holds 25th Board Meeting 

The 25th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday. 

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police and Community Bank Bangladesh Chairman Dr Benazir Ahmed, said a press release. 

During the meeting, important decisions were taken on the different agendas of the Bank. 

Among the Board Members, Dr Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, BPM (Bar), Additional IG (Administration & Operations) Bangladesh Police,    Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, DIG (HR), Bangladesh Police, Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), DIG-Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police, Dr Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1), Bangladesh Police,   Md Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, AIG (Welfare Trust), Bangladesh Police,   Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director,   Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director, Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.

Community Bank Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 