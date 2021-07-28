Community Bank holds 25th Board Meeting 

The 25th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police and Community Bank Bangladesh Chairman Dr Benazir Ahmed, said a press release.

During the meeting, important decisions were taken on the different agendas of the Bank.

Among the Board Members, Dr Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, BPM (Bar), Additional IG (Administration & Operations) Bangladesh Police, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, DIG (HR), Bangladesh Police, Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), DIG-Dhaka Range, Bangladesh Police, Dr Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1), Bangladesh Police, Md Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, AIG (Welfare Trust), Bangladesh Police, Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director, Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.