Collaborative efforts essential to accelerate SDGs in Asia Pacific: Speakers

UNDP and key partners from the Private Sector convened in Dhaka on a three-day discussion to initiate dialogue to align efforts towards realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Asia Pacific. The Regional Partnership Exchange brings together selected business leaders, Foundations and UNDP teams to discuss and align the efforts of the partners and UNDP in mobilising resources for scaling impact and accelerating the development progress in Asia.

Importantly, the Partnership Exchange will facilitate learning and enable the initiation of new dialogues and scalable partnerships that will extend into 2024 and beyond. These discussions serve as crucial touchpoints for private sector partners and UNDP to come together, engage in interactive discussions on the possibilities, and address key bottlenecks in accelerating inclusive and sustainable growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Christophe Bahuet, UNDP Deputy Regional Director, highlighted the growing cooperation between UNDP and businesses across Asia and the Pacific and the positive impact this is having on national and local development. However, he stressed that the UNDP-private sector cooperation has a strong growth potential. "There is much more that UNDP and companies can do together and this Regional Exchange can help us identify concrete opportunities to expand existing partnerships and start new ones. "

"By bringing together representatives from the private sector, UNDP's Bangkok Regional Hub and numerous UNDP Country Offices across South and South East Asia, we are hoping to build a "whole of region" approach to engaging with the private sector, ensuring that insights, experiences and expertise from different corners of the region and shared," Stefan Liller, at the opening remarks of the Regional Partnership Exchange event.

"Through strategic government relationships, UNDP advocates for policies that align business interests with sustainability. Through our vast experience and the private sector's dynamism, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate the achievements of Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development together," Stefan added.

The Partnership Exchange is attended by high-level representatives from key private sector companies, including Unilever Bangladesh, Oracle, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Hindustan Unilever, DHL, Samsung, SAP India, NEC India, Euglena, Jetro, Grameenphone, and Uniqlo. The dialogues will focus on designing partnerships for areas such as the Just Energy Transition towards NetZero, Empowering Youth and Women for Sustainable Development, Circular Economy, Technology Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Transformation.

The three-day workshop is held as a pivotal moment for the region in the journey towards a sustainable future, where the collective efforts of all partners are crucial in aligning the innovation capacities, human capital and skills, and technological know-how to drive sustainable opportunities for the region.