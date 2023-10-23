Collaborative efforts essential to accelerate SDGs in Asia Pacific: Speakers

Corporates

Press Release
23 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 07:07 pm

Collaborative efforts essential to accelerate SDGs in Asia Pacific: Speakers

Press Release
23 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 07:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

UNDP and key partners from the Private Sector convened in Dhaka on a three-day discussion to initiate dialogue to align efforts towards realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Asia Pacific. The Regional Partnership Exchange brings together selected business leaders, Foundations and UNDP teams to discuss and align the efforts of the partners and UNDP in mobilising resources for scaling impact and accelerating the development progress in Asia.

Importantly, the Partnership Exchange will facilitate learning and enable the initiation of new dialogues and scalable partnerships that will extend into 2024 and beyond. These discussions serve as crucial touchpoints for private sector partners and UNDP to come together, engage in interactive discussions on the possibilities, and address key bottlenecks in accelerating inclusive and sustainable growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Christophe Bahuet, UNDP Deputy Regional Director, highlighted the growing cooperation between UNDP and businesses across Asia and the Pacific and the positive impact this is having on national and local development. However, he stressed that the UNDP-private sector cooperation has a strong growth potential. "There is much more that UNDP and companies can do together and this Regional Exchange can help us identify concrete opportunities to expand existing partnerships and start new ones. "

"By bringing together representatives from the private sector, UNDP's Bangkok Regional Hub and numerous UNDP Country Offices across South and South East Asia, we are hoping to build a "whole of region" approach to engaging with the private sector, ensuring that insights, experiences and expertise from different corners of the region and shared," Stefan Liller, at the opening remarks of the Regional Partnership Exchange event.

"Through strategic government relationships, UNDP advocates for policies that align business interests with sustainability. Through our vast experience and the private sector's dynamism, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate the achievements of Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development together," Stefan added.

The Partnership Exchange is attended by high-level representatives from key private sector companies, including Unilever Bangladesh, Oracle, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Hindustan Unilever, DHL, Samsung, SAP India, NEC India, Euglena, Jetro, Grameenphone, and Uniqlo. The dialogues will focus on designing partnerships for areas such as the Just Energy Transition towards NetZero, Empowering Youth and Women for Sustainable Development, Circular Economy, Technology Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Transformation.

The three-day workshop is held as a pivotal moment for the region in the journey towards a sustainable future, where the collective efforts of all partners are crucial in aligning the innovation capacities, human capital and skills, and technological know-how to drive sustainable opportunities for the region.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

8h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

10h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

2h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

57m | TBS Stories
Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

7h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

1d | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

1d | TBS SPORTS