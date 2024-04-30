City Bank Signs Bancassurance Agreement with Pioneer Insurance Company Limited

City Bank has signed an agreement with Pioneer Insurance Company Limited to commence the sale of non-life insurance policies under Bancassurance.

The signing ceremony was held today (April 30, 2024) at City Bank Head Office. City Bank will offer insurance policy to its customer, issued by Pioneer Insurance Company Limited under Bancassurance Guideline by Bangladesh Bank & IDRA.

Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO of City Bank and Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Insurance Company Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD & Chief Business Officer; Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & Chief Financial Officer; Kazi Azizur Rahman, DMD & Chief Information Officer; Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager; Nurullah Chaudhury, DMD & Head of Corporate Banking; Arup Haider Head of Retail Banking; Nishat Anwar, Head of Human Resources and Subir Kumar Kundu, Chief Bancassurance Officer from City Bank and S. M. Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary; S. M. Jasim Uddin, Deputy Managing Director; Ruhie Das Karmaker, Asst Managing Director; M. Nazib Iqbal, Executive Vice President of Pioneer Insurance Company Limited and other high officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.