City Bank Signs Bancassurance Agreement with Pioneer Insurance Company Limited

Corporates

Press Release
30 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 05:05 pm

City Bank Signs Bancassurance Agreement with Pioneer Insurance Company Limited

Press Release
30 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City Bank has signed an agreement with Pioneer Insurance Company Limited to commence the sale of non-life insurance policies under Bancassurance.

The signing ceremony was held today (April 30, 2024) at City Bank Head Office. City Bank will offer insurance policy to its customer, issued by Pioneer Insurance Company Limited under Bancassurance Guideline by Bangladesh Bank & IDRA.

Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO of City Bank and Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Insurance Company Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD & Chief Business Officer; Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & Chief Financial Officer; Kazi Azizur Rahman, DMD & Chief Information Officer; Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager; Nurullah Chaudhury, DMD & Head of Corporate Banking; Arup Haider Head of Retail Banking; Nishat Anwar, Head of Human Resources and Subir Kumar Kundu, Chief Bancassurance Officer from City Bank and S. M. Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary; S. M. Jasim Uddin, Deputy Managing Director; Ruhie Das Karmaker, Asst Managing Director; M. Nazib Iqbal, Executive Vice President of Pioneer Insurance Company Limited and other high officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

9h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

22h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

1h | Videos
Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

2h | Videos
US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

4h | Videos
Hunter to bird conservationist

Hunter to bird conservationist

5h | Videos