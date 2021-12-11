City Bank lifts trophy at Bashundhara Group cricket tournament

The T Sports presents second Bashundhara Group Bankers Championship concluded on Friday with a thrilling final cricket match at Bashundhara Residential Area of fthe capital on Saturday (11 December).

The cricket tournament, held at the Bashundhara Sports Complex in Bashundhara, was sponsored by Bashundhara Group organised by ACE, a sports management company, reads a press release.

Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairman Safwan Sobhan Tasvir graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed awards among the winners at a prize-giving ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer of ACE and T Sports Ishtiaq Sadek, City Bank Ltd Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser Tito, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd DMD and Company Secretary JQM Habibullah and BDG-MAGURA Group Managing Director Mostafa Azad Mohiuddin were also present as special guests.