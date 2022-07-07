Chevron provides support to flood-hit people in Sylhet

Corporates

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 05:09 pm

Related News

Chevron provides support to flood-hit people in Sylhet

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 05:09 pm
Chevron provides support to flood-hit people in Sylhet

Chevron Bangladesh, the largest producer of natural gas in the country, extended its hand to support flood-affected communities in three districts of the Sylhet division to help fight the ordeal.

As part of the initiative to support the flood-affected people of Habiganj, Sylhet and Sunamganj districts, Chevron Bangladesh recently provided one week's emergency supplies to around 14,000 families and additional 240,000 oral saline and water purification tablets, reads a press release.

Chevron Bangladesh provided support to the affected families currently staying in the flood shelters in the three districts of Sylhet, in collaboration with local administrators and relief committees of the flood-affected areas.

Muhammad Imrul Kabir, director of corporate affairs in Chevron Bangladesh, said, "As a socially responsible organisation, we must stand by the flood-affected families at this critical time. If we all work together, we can alleviate the suffering of the affected community." 
 

Chevron Bangladesh / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

7h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

8h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

20h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work