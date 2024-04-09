BYD reveals pricing for both variants of BYD SEAL 

Corporates

Press Release
09 April, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 10:42 pm

Related News

BYD reveals pricing for both variants of BYD SEAL 

Press Release
09 April, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 10:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Earlier in March, BYD, a leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, officially entered the Bangladesh market with its all-electric BYD SEAL. Now, the brand has revealed the price of both the variants of BYD SEAL -- the Extended Range will be available for Tk8,990,000, and the Performance variant (AWD) will be available for Tk9,990,000. 

People can now book the EV or go for a test drive. To book a test drive, simply go to drivebybyd.com and reserve the spot to enjoy the hands-on experience of BYD SEAL before purchasing the stunning luxury sports sedan, reads a press release.

Interested buyers can book the car for Tk1-5 lakh. However, there is a special registration offer for those who book the sedan at 50% of the car price. The first five customers to book BYD SEAL with 50% of the car price will enjoy a free registration fee. Buyers can book BYD SEAL at the showroom in Tejgaon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Booking BYD SEAL will automatically enter the buyers for the Drive to UEFA EURO 2024 campaign. Under the campaign, lucky customers can win tickets to the UEFA EURO 2024 matches. BYD is the official partner of UEFA EURO 2024. 

For the convenience of the vehicle owners, there are three EV charging stations in Bangladesh, and all of them are in Dhaka city – BYD showroom at Tejgaon, Zeerozen at Shah Ali Tower, and Ekhon Charge at Impetus Center in Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak. However, ten stations will soon be built – eight in Dhaka, one in Chattogram, and one in Cumilla. They are set to start in June 2024. The development of another 30 charging stations will begin by December 2024. 

Buyers will be delighted to know that the stunning BYD SEAL comes with an 8-year or 160,000km traction battery warranty. It will also have an 8-year or 150,000km motor and motor controller warranty. Whole vehicle lights, tire pressure monitoring module, suspension, and ball joint will have a 4-year or 100,000km warranty. Along with it the multimedia system, shock absorber, AC/DC charging port assembly, fuel heater assembly and various other features will have upto a 3-year or 60,000km warranty. Other than this, all parts except the mentioned will get 6-year or 150,000km warranty coverage.

BYD Car / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

2h | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

14h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

1d | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

1d | Videos
King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

3h | Videos