BYD reveals pricing for both variants of BYD SEAL 

Earlier in March, BYD, a leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, officially entered the Bangladesh market with its all-electric BYD SEAL. Now, the brand has revealed the price of both the variants of BYD SEAL -- the Extended Range will be available for Tk8,990,000, and the Performance variant (AWD) will be available for Tk9,990,000.

People can now book the EV or go for a test drive. To book a test drive, simply go to drivebybyd.com and reserve the spot to enjoy the hands-on experience of BYD SEAL before purchasing the stunning luxury sports sedan, reads a press release.

Interested buyers can book the car for Tk1-5 lakh. However, there is a special registration offer for those who book the sedan at 50% of the car price. The first five customers to book BYD SEAL with 50% of the car price will enjoy a free registration fee. Buyers can book BYD SEAL at the showroom in Tejgaon.

Booking BYD SEAL will automatically enter the buyers for the Drive to UEFA EURO 2024 campaign. Under the campaign, lucky customers can win tickets to the UEFA EURO 2024 matches. BYD is the official partner of UEFA EURO 2024.

For the convenience of the vehicle owners, there are three EV charging stations in Bangladesh, and all of them are in Dhaka city – BYD showroom at Tejgaon, Zeerozen at Shah Ali Tower, and Ekhon Charge at Impetus Center in Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak. However, ten stations will soon be built – eight in Dhaka, one in Chattogram, and one in Cumilla. They are set to start in June 2024. The development of another 30 charging stations will begin by December 2024.

Buyers will be delighted to know that the stunning BYD SEAL comes with an 8-year or 160,000km traction battery warranty. It will also have an 8-year or 150,000km motor and motor controller warranty. Whole vehicle lights, tire pressure monitoring module, suspension, and ball joint will have a 4-year or 100,000km warranty. Along with it the multimedia system, shock absorber, AC/DC charging port assembly, fuel heater assembly and various other features will have upto a 3-year or 60,000km warranty. Other than this, all parts except the mentioned will get 6-year or 150,000km warranty coverage.