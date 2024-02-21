BSMRMU observes The Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day-2024

A delegation led by Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) paid homage to the Language Martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar. Photo: Courtesy

The Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day-2024 was observed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh.

A delegation led by the Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa paid homage to the language martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar at the beginning of the day.

Later, in the light of Language Movement and International Mother Language Day, a cultural program was organised at the university.

The Vice-Chancellor graced the program as the Chief Guest.

At the concluding part, prayers were sought for the martyrdom of the language martyrs, the universal use of bangla language and for the prosperity of our country and the university.