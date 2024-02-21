BSMRMU observes The Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day-2024

Corporates

Press Release
21 February, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 12:55 pm

Related News

BSMRMU observes The Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day-2024

Press Release
21 February, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 12:55 pm
A delegation led by Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) paid homage to the Language Martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar. Photo: Courtesy
A delegation led by Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) paid homage to the Language Martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar. Photo: Courtesy

The Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day-2024 was observed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh. 

A delegation led by the Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa paid homage to the language martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar at the beginning of the day. 

Later, in the light of Language Movement and International Mother Language Day, a cultural program was organised at the university. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Vice-Chancellor graced the program as the Chief Guest. 

At the concluding part, prayers were sought for the martyrdom of the language martyrs, the universal use of bangla language and for the prosperity of our country and the university.

 

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University's (BSMRMU) / International Mother Language Day 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

21h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

22h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

15m | Videos
WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

3h | Videos
Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

4h | Videos
India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

5h | Videos