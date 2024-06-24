BRAC's Noyon receives US award for combating human trafficking

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 10:15 pm

Related News

BRAC's Noyon receives US award for combating human trafficking

Noyon, manager of BRAC’s Migration Welfare Centre, works to assist repatriates and victims of trafficking

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the award to him on 24 June during the release of the annual human trafficking report in Washington. Photo: Courtesy
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the award to him on 24 June during the release of the annual human trafficking report in Washington. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi citizen Al-Amin Noyon has received the USA's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Hero award for his role in combating human trafficking.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the award to him today during the release of the annual human trafficking report in Washington, according to a press release from BRAC Migration Programme.

Noyon, manager of BRAC's Migration Welfare Centre, works to assist repatriates and victims of trafficking.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nine individuals from Kenya, Mali, the Philippines, Serbia, Spain, Suriname, Bolivia, and Iraq have also been recognised as TIP Heroes in 2024, as stated in the press release.

Since 2004, the US State Department has been honouring individuals dedicated to fighting human trafficking worldwide.

During the event, Bangladeshi human rights activist Al-Amin Noyon was recognised for his immediate assistance to expatriates facing danger at the Dhaka airport.

Noyon himself was a victim of trafficking while working in Malaysia in 2007. As the manager of BRAC's Migration Welfare Centre, he has assisted at least 34,000 repatriates and trafficking victims.

Upon receiving the award, Al-Amin Noyon said, "I strive to work for the welfare of destitute people returning from abroad and victims of trafficking. In doing this work, I have often faced various dangers, including imprisonment. This award will encourage me to continue my efforts."

BRAC / human trafficking / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

12h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

12h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

9h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

42m | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

1h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

3h | Videos
Lionel Messi Turns 37

Lionel Messi Turns 37

1h | Videos