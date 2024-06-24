BRAC's Noyon receives US award for combating human trafficking

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the award to him on 24 June during the release of the annual human trafficking report in Washington. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi citizen Al-Amin Noyon has received the USA's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Hero award for his role in combating human trafficking.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the award to him today during the release of the annual human trafficking report in Washington, according to a press release from BRAC Migration Programme.

Noyon, manager of BRAC's Migration Welfare Centre, works to assist repatriates and victims of trafficking.

Nine individuals from Kenya, Mali, the Philippines, Serbia, Spain, Suriname, Bolivia, and Iraq have also been recognised as TIP Heroes in 2024, as stated in the press release.

Since 2004, the US State Department has been honouring individuals dedicated to fighting human trafficking worldwide.

During the event, Bangladeshi human rights activist Al-Amin Noyon was recognised for his immediate assistance to expatriates facing danger at the Dhaka airport.

Noyon himself was a victim of trafficking while working in Malaysia in 2007. As the manager of BRAC's Migration Welfare Centre, he has assisted at least 34,000 repatriates and trafficking victims.

Upon receiving the award, Al-Amin Noyon said, "I strive to work for the welfare of destitute people returning from abroad and victims of trafficking. In doing this work, I have often faced various dangers, including imprisonment. This award will encourage me to continue my efforts."