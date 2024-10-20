Human rights activist Noyon acquitted from false case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 07:59 pm

Related News

Human rights activist Noyon acquitted from false case

Judge Md Rafiqul Islam of the Anti-Human Trafficking Offence Tribunal in Dhaka issued the order today

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 07:59 pm
Al Amin Noyon. Photo: Facebook
Al Amin Noyon. Photo: Facebook

Human rights activist Al-Amin Noyon, who has been working to protect the rights of Bangladeshi migrant workers, has been acquitted of a false human trafficking case by the court.

Judge Md Rafiqul Islam of the Anti-Human Trafficking Offence Tribunal in Dhaka issued the order today (20 October).

In addition to Noyon, other accused in the case, Saudi expatriate Md. Shafiqul Islam, and the executive director of SHISUK, Sakiul Millat Morshed, were also acquitted, according to a press release from BRAC's migration programme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 15 December 2023, police informed Al-Amin Noyon that an arrest warrant had been issued against him. He was later presented in a lower court and sent to jail. Subsequently, it was revealed that a petition case had been filed against Noyon on 26 June 2023 in the Anti-Human Trafficking Offence Tribunal. However, Noyon had not received any prior notice of an arrest warrant.

Since 2017, Al-Amin has been working as the manager of the Migration Welfare Center at BRAC. The case against him was filed for an incident almost a decade ago, in 2013, when Noyon was working for SHISUK, an NGO. At that time, SHISUK provided legal assistance to victims of human trafficking. In 2013, several victims who had returned from Iraq filed cases in court. The petition case, filed on 26 June 2023, accused Noyon of inciting those victims to file the cases.

Noyon was granted bail on 20 December last year. Over the following eight months, multiple hearings took place, and after the final hearing on charge formation on 14 October, the court ordered the acquittal of all the accused.

In recognition of his contributions to the fight against human trafficking, Noyon received the Trafficking in Persons Hero Award from the United States this year. In 2023, he was honoured with the Sir Fazle Hasan Abed Values Award from BRAC for his integrity and dedication. In 2020, the United Nations Development Programme recognised him as a "changemaker."

BRAC / bangladeshi migrant workers / Human rights activist Noyon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

10m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos