BRAC Bank enriches JU students with career knowledge

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:59 pm

BRAC Bank enriches JU students with career knowledge

BRAC Bank, in association with Jahanginagar University Career Club, has organised a CAREERtalk with the students sensitising on their career planning. 

Around 150 students from the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS), the Institute of Business Administration (IBA-JU), and other disciplines joined the virtual event, says a press release.

Dr KM Zahidul Islam, professor and director of IBA-JU, Dr Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, professor and chairman of the Department of Statistics, and Dr Md Sawkat Hossain, associate professor and chairman of the Department of Finance and Banking, were also present to encourage the students.

Nazmur Rahim, head of Alternate Banking Channels of BRAC Bank and an alumnus of the IBA-JU, conducted the session and provided his suggestions to the students on career planning. 

He said, "Academic result is important, but it cannot be the only yardstick of evaluating a job candidate. At BRAC Bank, we rather look into the versatility and attitude among the fertile minds while hiring people. We look for the right fit."

The event concluded with a Q&A session where students sought opinions on choosing a career path, the importance of CGPA plus extra-curricular activities for the banking industry, and career opportunities as a bank employee. 

Among other JU alumni from BRAC Bank, Reza Hyder, head of relationship unit 2; Emdadul Haque, regional head, Khulna and Dhaka North East region; as well as BRAC Bank's Head of HR Akhteruddin Mahmood; and Head of Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding Rishad Hossain, were also present at the CAREERtalk programme.

Brac Bank Limited has been one of the country's fastest-growing banks since its inception in 2001 with a particular focus on the SME segment. 

With 187 branches, 374 ATMs, 461 SME Unit Offices, 541 Agent Banking Outlets and a diverse workforce of more than 8,000 people BRAC Bank also serves customers across the corporate and retail segments. 

The bank has generated particularly strong financial performance over the past five years and now leads the industry in most of the financial metrics. 

With more than 1.3 million customers the bank has already proved to be the largest collateral-free SME financier in just 20 years of its operation in Bangladesh and continues to serve as a benchmark for governance, transparency and compliance in the banking sector. 

