Biryanis of Bangladesh at The Westin Dhaka

The Westin Dhaka has launched "Biriyanis of Bangladesh', an exclusive buffet dinner showcasing different types of biryanis prepared in Bangladesh at its Seasonal Tastes restaurant.

The culinary showcase and buffet offers will run from September 1 to 9 with the servings of seven types of biriyanis for the customer, said a Westin Dhaka press release on Wednesday.

The exclusive buffet dinner spread is priced at BDT 6500 Net per person and guests can avail of Buy One Get One (B1G1) offers by using credit and debit cards from several partnering banks throughout the festival.

Due to the current situation and as per Government directives, the restaurant capacity is reduced to 50% seating to ensure social distancing and hence prior reservations are a must to avoid disappointment.

As per Marriott International's Commitment to Clean, all sanitization and hygiene measures are also ensured for the health and safety of both guests and associates, the release added.