Weeklong love celebrations at The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka

Press Release
12 February, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 10:58 pm

Love is in the air! For all the love birds out there The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka has arranged exciting celebrations from 7 till 14 February at the signature venues of both the 5 star hotels.

Celebrations will start with Rose Day on 7 February, where guests bringing a rose can enjoy a discount at Daily Treats (The Westin Dhaka) and at Toastina (Sheraton Dhaka), reads a press release. 

On Propose Day (8 February), guests can participate in "The Perfect Proposal" Facebook contest and win a couple dinner on Valentine's Day. On Chocolate Day (9 February), there will be Chocolate Treats available at Daily Treats (The Westin Dhaka) and at Toastina (Sheraton Dhaka) along with a special discount. 

On 10 February – Teddy Day, guests can donate a teddy bear to avail a special discount. These teddy bears will be collected and later donated to the underprivileged kids. On 11 February – Promise Day, guests can write a promise at Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Dhaka) and at The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka) to enter contest and win special prizes. On 12 February – Hug Day, guests can post a selfie with the Teddy Bear at The Westin Dhaka or Sheraton Dhaka to get a complimentary dessert at Prego (The Westin Dhaka) and 15% discount at Toastina (Sheraton Dhaka). 

On 13 February – Kiss Day, guests dining at Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Dhaka) and at The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka) will get a complimentary mocktail. Throughout the week, there will be something new every day for celebrating love at both the hotels.

On 14 February - Valentine's Day, there will be sumptuous buffet lunch and dinner at Seasonal Tastes of The Westin Dhaka. On the day, the buffet spread will showcase all the Valentine's Day favourites in the starters, mains and dessert sections. 

At Sheraton Dhaka, there will also be an exciting buffet brunch and dinner with LIVE music at The Garden Kitchen. At both these restaurants, guests can also enjoy complimentary buffet meals with Buy One Get One (BOGO) offers available with BRAC Bank (Prime Partner) and selected bank cards. Guests looking for something different, will be able to experience a romantic poolside BBQ Dinner with LIVE music at Splash (The Westin Dhaka) and a gourmet candlelight set dinner at Prego (The Westin Dhaka). Guests opting for something truly exclusive can experience a magical gourmet or Teppanyaki dinner at Yumi. Yumi will have indoor and poolside seating options that provide breath-taking views of the city from the top of Sheraton Dhaka.

Also, all guests dining at Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Dhaka) and at The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka) from 7 till 14 February, will get a chance to win Couple Return Air Ticket to Cox's Bazar courtesy of Novo Air - the airline partner for the campaign.

Delicious cakes, pastries, chocolates and other Valentine's Day Goodies will be available at Daily Treats (The Westin Dhaka) and at Toastina (Sheraton Dhaka) throughout this time.

For more information, prices and reservations guests can call the hotline numbers: The Westin Dhaka: +8802222291988. Sheraton Dhaka: +880255668111.

The Westin Dhaka / Sheraton

