Bida, Dutch-Bangla Chamber join hands to boost FDI

Corporates

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:03 pm

Related News

Bida, Dutch-Bangla Chamber join hands to boost FDI

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:03 pm
Bida, Dutch-Bangla Chamber join hands to boost FDI

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and the Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) have teamed up to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh.

Bida and DBCCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the former's office in the capital's Agargaon area on Tuesday.

The two organisations will work in cooperation to bring investments from the Netherlands. To that end, they will also organise consultation meetings, investment dialogues, conferences, seminars, roundtables, focus group discussions and exhibitions.

At the MoU signing event, it was announced that Bida and DBCCI will jointly organise a mega campaign titled "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX 2023" from 25 February 2023 to 3 March across the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

DBCCI President Md Anwar Shawkat Afser ‍said, "A new era has begun through the agreement as the DBCCI is now affiliated with the Prime Minister's Office and Bida. This joint venture will inspire more Dutch businessmen to invest in Bangladesh."

To prevent any fraudulent activities, DBCCI will soon launch a Certificate of Origin – a document declaring in which country a commodity or good was manufactured – for exporters.

Anwar Shawkat Afser told The Business Standard that more than 70 companies in the Netherlands are conducting business in Bangladesh in various sectors including agro-food processing and ICT with an investment of over $5 billion.

Highlighting the upcoming roadshow event, the DBCCI president said representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Water Resources, Power and Energy, Shipping, Bida, Public-Private Partnership Authority, Beza, Bepza, Hi-Tech Park Authority, Securities and Exchange Commission, JDPC, Bangladesh Tanners Association, and high profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will participate in the mega event.

Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman will lead the delegation in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, he said.

The Objectives of the Delegation are: To attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which may be a great opportunity for European businessmen to invest in the potential sectors in Bangladesh and to explore and promote Bangladeshi products and services to the Benelux region.

B2B and networking seminars will be held regarding the sectors of agriculture and agro-food processing, finance and banking, blue economy and water resources, light and heavy engineering, export, ICT, medical, petroleum, textile, jute, leather and leather goods.

Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bida, said, "The government is working to promote business. There are 100 economic zones in the country. We have an investment-friendly environment with a One Stop Service (OSS) for traders." 

Bida / The Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

10h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

10h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

12h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

1h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

1h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

1h | Videos
Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering