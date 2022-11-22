Bida, Dutch-Bangla Chamber join hands to boost FDI

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and the Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) have teamed up to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh.

Bida and DBCCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the former's office in the capital's Agargaon area on Tuesday.

The two organisations will work in cooperation to bring investments from the Netherlands. To that end, they will also organise consultation meetings, investment dialogues, conferences, seminars, roundtables, focus group discussions and exhibitions.

At the MoU signing event, it was announced that Bida and DBCCI will jointly organise a mega campaign titled "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX 2023" from 25 February 2023 to 3 March across the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

DBCCI President Md Anwar Shawkat Afser ‍said, "A new era has begun through the agreement as the DBCCI is now affiliated with the Prime Minister's Office and Bida. This joint venture will inspire more Dutch businessmen to invest in Bangladesh."

To prevent any fraudulent activities, DBCCI will soon launch a Certificate of Origin – a document declaring in which country a commodity or good was manufactured – for exporters.

Anwar Shawkat Afser told The Business Standard that more than 70 companies in the Netherlands are conducting business in Bangladesh in various sectors including agro-food processing and ICT with an investment of over $5 billion.

Highlighting the upcoming roadshow event, the DBCCI president said representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Water Resources, Power and Energy, Shipping, Bida, Public-Private Partnership Authority, Beza, Bepza, Hi-Tech Park Authority, Securities and Exchange Commission, JDPC, Bangladesh Tanners Association, and high profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will participate in the mega event.

Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman will lead the delegation in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, he said.

The Objectives of the Delegation are: To attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which may be a great opportunity for European businessmen to invest in the potential sectors in Bangladesh and to explore and promote Bangladeshi products and services to the Benelux region.

B2B and networking seminars will be held regarding the sectors of agriculture and agro-food processing, finance and banking, blue economy and water resources, light and heavy engineering, export, ICT, medical, petroleum, textile, jute, leather and leather goods.

Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bida, said, "The government is working to promote business. There are 100 economic zones in the country. We have an investment-friendly environment with a One Stop Service (OSS) for traders."