BICM organises training on ‘Investment in Capital Market’

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) has organised a training on "Investment in Capital Market" for female students and teachers of Canadian University of Bangladesh to increase knowledge and awareness about the capital market.

The training was held at BICM's computer lab on Wednesday, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy.

BICM Executive President Dr Mahmuda Akter inaugurated the training as chief guest, while Director (Education) Wajid Hasan Shah attended the event as special guest.