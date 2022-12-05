Bengal Commercial Bank provides SME loan at 10th National SME Product Fair

Bengal Commercial Bank has disbursed Spot SME Loan on the occasion of 10th National SME Product fair.

The loan has been distributed among five entrepreneurs on Saturday (3 December) under the Credit Wholesaling Programme (CWP) of SME Foundation which made a huge impact amongst the entrepreneurs participated in the SME Fair, reads a press release.

Tarik Morshed, managing director & CEO of the bank handed over the cheque to the entrepreneurs at Bangabandhu International Convention Centre on the closing ceremony of the 10-day long fair in presence of State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder.

The loan has been provided to inspire the entrepreneurs for participating in the fair organised by SME Foundation, said Tarik Morshed.

Prof Dr Md Masudur Rahman, chairperson of SME Foundation; Enayet Hossain Chowdhury, director of the Foundation; AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank; KM Awlad Hossain, deputy managing director of Bengal Commercial Bank were also present at the ceremony along with other high officials.