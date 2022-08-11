BCCCI signs MoU with BIAC

Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday (10 August).

The MoU was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of BIAC Kaiser A Chowdhury and the Acting Secretary General of BCCCI Al Mamun Mridha on behalf of their respective organisations at BIAC Secretariat in Dhaka, said a press release.

According to the media release, under the terms of the MoU, BCCCI will recommend BIAC as a forum for Arbitration and Mediation to its members for resolving any dispute arising from trade, commerce and investment made in Bangladesh and/or in China as well as contractual and other related matters.

BIAC, under its own rules of Arbitration and Mediation, will assist in the resolution of commercial disputes outside the courts.

Moreover, members of BCCCI would be in a position to avail the benefit of International Standard ADR mechanisms through BIAC. The MoU will enable the parties to exchange information and publications of mutual interest in the field of ADR and organise seminars, webinars, conferences, awareness and training programmes on mediation, arbitration and other methods of ADR.

Senior Vice President ATM Azizul Akil David, Director Meherun Nessa Islam, Office Secretary Md Abu Taher from BCCCI and Mahbuba Rahman, general manager, Priyanka Roy, assistant counsel and Khushnuma Khan, intern from BIAC were also present in the signing ceremony.