BCCCI signs MoU with BIAC

Corporates

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

BCCCI signs MoU with BIAC

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 05:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday (10 August).

The MoU was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of BIAC Kaiser A Chowdhury and the Acting Secretary General of BCCCI Al Mamun Mridha on behalf of their respective organisations at BIAC Secretariat in Dhaka, said a press release.

According to the media release, under the terms of the MoU, BCCCI will recommend BIAC as a forum for Arbitration and Mediation to its members for resolving any dispute arising from trade, commerce and investment made in Bangladesh and/or in China as well as contractual and other related matters.

BIAC, under its own rules of Arbitration and Mediation, will assist in the resolution of commercial disputes outside the courts.

Moreover, members of BCCCI would be in a position to avail the benefit of International Standard ADR mechanisms through BIAC. The MoU will enable the parties to exchange information and publications of mutual interest in the field of ADR and organise seminars, webinars, conferences, awareness and training programmes on mediation, arbitration and other methods of ADR.

Senior Vice President ATM Azizul Akil David, Director Meherun Nessa Islam, Office Secretary Md Abu Taher from BCCCI and Mahbuba Rahman, general manager, Priyanka Roy, assistant counsel and Khushnuma Khan, intern from BIAC were also present in the signing ceremony.

BCCCI / Biac / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

5h | Panorama
Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

8h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

30m | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

1h | Videos
Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

4h | Videos
Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system