BB Training Academy holds training Islamic banking system

The Bangladesh Bank Training Academy recently held a training workshop on "Islamic Banking System and Supervision" training took place at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy (BBTA) from 23-26 July 2023.

BBTA Executive Director Md Zulkar Nain inaugurated the course, said a press release.

Md Mejbah Uddin, director of BBTA; Course Director Hasan Tareq Khan, additional director; Course Coordinator Joint Director Ayesha Sultana Molly and Md Arif-ur-Rahman; were present at the inauguration.

Twenty-five officers of the rank of assistant director, deputy director and joint director level of Bangladesh Bank participated in the course.

All sessions are conducted by experts in Islamic Shariah and Islamic Banking to make the course comprehensive. The training programme covered various topics related to Islamic economics and banking, such as Shariah-based deposit and investment products, Shariah governance and supervision, Shariah standards, Shariah-based money market and capital market products, Shariah-based banks' liquidity management, Shariah-based banks' inspection techniques, etc.

The trainees who participated in the course said the course would be very useful and play a significant role in their practical career.

On the concluding day, the executive director of BBTA distributed the certificates among the participants.